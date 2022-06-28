On June 28, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Smith responded to a complaint of a man that had broken into a residence on Ott Road in Corbin.
When Deputy Smith arrived, he observed the man inside the residence. After confronting him, Smith arrested Michael Howard, 55, of Corbin. During the arrest, Smith located a syringe inside Howard’s jacket pocket.
Howard is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree burglary. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
