On Wednesday, June 17, 2020 the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of surveillance cameras being removed from Sojourn Baptist Church on Moore Hill. The building was damaged in the process. Avoiding apprehension since the incident was a Corbin man identified as 29-year-old Jeffrey Todd Queen.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith received information on Queen’s whereabouts and he was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, July 15, 2020 at an abandoned mobile home on Moore Hill Avenue.
Queen has been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center, charged with: Theft by unlawful taking under $500, fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot), criminal littering, and possession of burglary tools.
Queen is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
