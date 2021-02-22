A Knox County man was arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a domestic call with shots fried.
Deputies Jesse Smith and Bobby Jones arrived on the scene at 699 Dogwood Trace around 11 p.m. Sunday night. The suspect, 49-year-old Todd Thornsbury was described as being “very loud” according to his arrest citation and was detained to allow for an investigation.
Deputy Jones determined that the victim in the incident had been choked and placed Thornsbury under arrest. After he was placed in the cruiser, Thornsbury allegedly went wild, kicking the cruiser’s window and forcing the door to expand. After three warnings to stop, pepper spray was used on Thornsbury who then began spitting through the cruiser’s cage onto various items in the front.
Thornsbury was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was described as having “a strong odor of an alcoholic drink on [his] breath.” While still on the scene, Thornsbury allegedly asked for Jones’ name and told the deputy that he “would pay.” He was then transported to the Knox County Detention Center.
Thornsbury is charged with first degree strangulation, first degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, first degree disorderly conduct, menacing, and third degree criminal mischief. First degree wanton endangerment is a Class D felony with a possible sentence of one to five years in prison. First degree strangulation is a Class C felony that, if convicted, brings a minimum five years in prison and can go as high as 10 years.
