A Corbin man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for a November incident in which he allegedly sodomized a minor.
Devin Disney, 21, of Corbin was arrested at the Trillium Center around 4 p.m. by the Kentucky State Police. A warrant obtained by KSP Detective Jacob Wilson on February 11 says that Disney gave a statement that he had sodomized his 9 year old cousin last November. Disney reportedly inserted his penis into the child’s butt while they were in bed.
Disney is currently lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
