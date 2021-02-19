Devin Disney

A Corbin man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for a November incident in which he allegedly sodomized a minor.

Devin Disney, 21, of Corbin was arrested at the Trillium Center around 4 p.m. by the Kentucky State Police. A warrant obtained by KSP Detective Jacob Wilson on February 11 says that Disney gave a statement that he had sodomized his 9 year old cousin last November. Disney reportedly inserted his penis into the child’s butt while they were in bed.

Disney is currently lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

