A Corbin man who was arrested in mid February on a warrant was indicted last Friday.
Devin Disney, 21, was arrested at the Trillium Center on February 16 after the Kentucky State Police obtained a warrant for his arrest. Per the warrant, Disney stated that he had sodomized a minor family member last November. The warrant's description of the events were graphic in nature.
Disney has remained in the Knox County Detention Center since his arrest. His bond was originally set at $100,000 and has since been lowered to $50,000. He is set for a pretrial conference on June 25.
