LONDON, Ky. — A Corbin, Ky., man, Andrew J. Kerr, 32, was sentenced on Tuesday, to 25 years in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, for production of child pornography.
From August 2020 through November 2020, Kerr recorded multiple videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a minor victim. Kerr further transmitted the explicit images of the victim on Snapchat, a social media platform. Finally, Kerr saved and stored images and videos of the minor victim on his cell phone. In 2008, Kerr was convicted by the Commonwealth of Kentucky of Criminal Abuse in the First Degree for abusing a 12-year-old child.
Kerr pleaded guilty in June 2021.
Under federal law, Kerr must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence; and upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for Life.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jerry Templet Jr., Special Agent in Charge, Department of Homeland Security - Homeland Security Investigations; and Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr., Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security-HSI and Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.