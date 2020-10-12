Corbin officials announced Monday that the annual downtown trick-or-treat event will not take place this year.
According to officials, the decision is the result of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Halloween guidance for Kentucky, along with state mandates regarding COVID–19.
Trick-or-Treating in the residential areas is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 31 in Corbin.
Trick-or-Treating in residential areas of Williamsburg and Whitley County outside of the city limits is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Guidelines for Trick or Treating:
- Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or a table.
- Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from anyone not within your household.
- Always wear a face covering. Halloween masks DO NOT count as a face covering.
- Clean hands before and after touching the wrapped candy.
- Trick-or-treat in family groups and don’t congregate in large groups.
- Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood. Do not travel to other neighborhoods.
- Use hand sanitizer often, especially after contacting frequently-touched surfaces and before eating anything.
