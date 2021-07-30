Corey Allen Harris, 31, passed away July 23, 2021. Corey was the son of Florence and Scott Harris, joyfully born to them on April 12, 1990, in Knox County, Kentucky. Corey will forever be remembered for his gentle, kind, and loving manner. He was always considerate of others, never wanting to hurt anyone. He was a quiet person who preferred solitude and the comfort of home, where he made sure to watch over his parents and the homestead they shared. Corey was the youngest child of three. He was a loyal son, brother, and friend. Corey, a graduate of Knox Central High School, was known for his intelligence and creativity. He was a self-taught gifted musician and artist, who played the acoustic guitar and created beautiful intricate drawings. Corey also had a talent for salvaging defunct electronics – again, amazingly, Corey also seemed to be blessed with this skill. Corey enjoyed cooking for his family and fishing to fill his “down time”, when he wasn’t helping out around the Harris home or lending a helping hand to someone in need.
Left behind to mourn Corey’s passing are his beloved parents, Florence and Scott Harris, and siblings: sister, Wendy Rivchin (Andrew), and brother Jordy Harris. Corey’s dear friend since childhood, James Gambrel, will also miss him dearly. Corey was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Wanda Lee.
The Harris family invites all of Corey’s family and friends to join them to celebrate Corey’s life at his visitation, funeral service, and interment, including an evening gathering following Corey’s burial at the family homestead, the site of the interment, in Stoney Fork, Kentucky.
