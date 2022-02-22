In the second day of the weeklong honors announcement, CoSIDA announces honors for: Charles Bloom, South Carolina (Arch Ward), Union's (Ky.) Jay Stancil (Warren Berg Award), Utah's Jordie Lindley (Bill Esposito Backbone Award) and Rising Stars Megan (Rowley) Althoff (Big Ten Conference), Denise Archetto (UNC Greensboro), Ali Paquette (Middlebury) and Jolisa Williams (Bowie State).
The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) organization continues its week-long announcement of its 2022 Special Awards by recognizing seven more outstanding members for top university division and college division honors Tuesday. These honors are presented for distinguished contributions to the profession.
The 2022 recipients of the CoSIDA Warren Berg, Arch Ward, Rising Star and Bill Esposito Backbone Award honors are below. On February 21, the six-member 2022 CoSIDA Hall of Fame Class was announced.
Charles Bloom, Executive Associate AD/Chief of Staff/CCO at the University of South Carolina and a CoSIDA Past President, will be recognized with the 2022 Arch Ward Award, while Jay Stancil, Director of Strategic Sports Communication at Union College (Ky.), and a past CoSIDA Board member, will receive the Warren Berg Award.
Both honors are presented annually to a CoSIDA member who has made outstanding contributions to the field of athletic communications, and who by his or her activities, has brought dignity and prestige to the profession. The Berg Award is exclusively a college division honor.
Denise Archetto, the Assistant Director for Strategic Communications at UNC Greensboro, and Megan (Rowley) Althoff, Associate Director of Communications at the Big Ten Conference, are recipients of CoSIDA's Rising Star Awards in the university division.
Ali Paquette, Assistant Director of Athletic Communications at Middlebury College, and Jolisa Williams, Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations at Bowie State University, are the CoSIDA Rising Star Award winners in the college division.
The Rising Star Award honors a CoSIDA member with 10 years of service or less whose work, service, dedication, energy and enthusiasm to the profession make that individual a "rising star" in athletic communications.
Jordie Lindley, Assistant Athletics Director for Communications at the University of Utah, is the Bill Esposito Backbone Award recipient. The Bill Esposito Backbone Award is presented to a member who displays sound judgment and unusual courage in taking a stand on intercollegiate athletics which is contrary to public opinion and sentiment or who displays sound judgment and unusual courage in guiding their institutions through difficult public relations situations.
The Esposito is not an annual award and is presented only when worthy candidates are nominated. Lindley will be the ninth honoree to receive the Esposito Award since it was first presented in 1966 and the first since 2017. Lindley was involved in handling the crisis communications and intensive national media attention following the tragic deaths of two Utah football student-athletes within nine months of each other in 2020 and 2021.
WARREN BERG AWARD
Jay Stancil – Union College (Ky.) (Director of Strategic Sports Communications)
Union College's Director of Strategic Sports Communications, Jay Stancil has served in athletics communications at the school since 1999.
In 2010, Stancil received the Clarence "Ike" Pearson Award, which is the NAIA-SIDA's highest honor and recognizes its honoree for accomplishments and service performed over a career.
He is the second NAIA recipient of the Warren Berg Award, following current CoSIDA President Cindy Potter (Columbia College) who earned the honor two years ago. Stancil is a three-time winner of the Willie Belcher AAC SID of the Year Award (2012, 2019, and 2020).
Heavily involved in his national association's governance, Stancil served a three-year term on CoSIDA's Board of Directors (2016-19) as a College Division At-Large Representative. A long-time member of NAIA-SIDA (NAIA's Sports Information Directors Association), Stancil was NAIA-SIDA President from 2011-14.
Stancil currently serves on the CoSIDA Special Awards Committee and Advocacy Committee. He previously served on the CoSIDA Academic All-America Committee from 2007-19 and was a member of the former CoSIDA College Division Management Council (2008-14).
Stancil has earned 50 NAIA-SIDA Publication Awards with three first-place honors and one Best Cover, and also has earned CoSIDA Fred S. Stabley Sr. Writing Contest district honors.
Over the years, Stancil has served as the media coordinator for numerous NAIA postseason national, regional and conference tournaments, including the 2016 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championship Meet.
As Union's SID, Stancil has had numerous student-athletes earn CoSIDA Academic All-America District honors with 19 receiving CoSIDA Academic All-America Team honors with six making the first team and one being named player of the year. Additionally, he has had one student-athlete receive the Woody Hayes National Scholar-Athlete Award while two were featured in Sports Illustrated's "Faces in the Crowd" section.
A 1994 graduate of Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, Tenn., Stancil received his B.A. in communication arts with emphasis in broadcasting, journalism and public relations with a minor in business management.
Presented annually to a CoSIDA college division (NCAA DII, DIII, NAIA, Two-year Colleges, and Canadian/U Sports) member who has made outstanding contributions to the field of college sports information, and who by his or her activities, has brought dignity and prestige to the profession. Voted on by the Special Awards Committee. (Note: Nominees can be an active or retired member.)
