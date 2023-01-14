I’ve always loved the story about the pastor who stopped by to visit with a 97-year-old man from his congregation.
“How’s your spiritual life?” the pastor asked him.
“It has never been better,” the old gentleman said. “God really loves me. You know, I don’t see well, but God has fixed it so when I get up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, poof, the light comes on. And, when I’m done, poof, the light goes back off.”
Later that day, the pastor ran into the old gentleman’s son, a deacon at his church, and told him about the conversation with his father.
“I am amazed by how good the Lord is to your dad,” the pastor said. “Is it really true that when he gets up during the night to use the bathroom that, poof, the light comes on, and when he’s finished, poof, the light goes off?”
“Oh, no,” the son said, “he’s using it in the refrigerator again.”
I am fortunate to have a good many friends who have been blessed to live into their 80s and 90s. It’s always so interesting to hang out with them. They have seen and done so much. They have experienced things beyond my imagination. Some of their stories are serious and some hilarious. All are interesting.
Because they’ve lived longer than most of us, they know things we don’t. They have amassed great wisdom. They are repositories of incredible knowledge. That’s why Proverbs 16:31 says frosty white hair is a crown of glory.
Sure, some of them don’t see as well as they used to. Some don’t get around like they once could. But they’re still such blessings to everyone around them. That is, everyone who will take the time to listen and learn.
A word of warning though: Make sure you ask about their spiritual lives before accepting a glass of lemonade from their fridge.
Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com
