Downtown Barbourville could look a bit different following the May 25 meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court.
The court heard from a representative from Vison Engineering concerning road work related to construction at Cumberland Run. Changes are being made to rights-of-way and Buchanan Road due to the ongoing work and needs of the project that require approval of the Fiscal Court. The roads that directly serve the facility will remain under the county’s care for some time before transitioning over to the City of Corbin. The court approved the work following the presentation.
A payment of $2,712 was approved for the East Knox Volunteer Fire Department to cover the added costs of covering the Stinking Creek area. The court also approved four part-time and one full-time hire at the Knox County Detention Center. A new part-time custodian was also approved. Payment for election officers from the recent election passed; Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell took a moment to thank the poll workers for their efforts.
Following an executive session, the Fiscal Court approved a resolution to enter into potential agreement to lease the banking facility on North Main Street from Commercial Bank, which was originally headquarters to Union National Bank before being sold to Commercial Bank. The annually-renewable lease and option agreement will allow county offices such as the Judge-Executive and County Clerk to relocate to the former bank. The resolution states that the Fiscal Court determined “the county no longer has the space or physical capacity, in its current location…to properly conduct County business.” The Administrative Office of the Courts could possibly rent additional space in the courthouse if needed. The county plans to have the building inspected in the near future.
“All the county offices currently are out of space and overcrowded, and have been for years now,” said Judge-Executive Mike Mitchel. “We will have ample parking for constituents with good access, also that will free up parking for businesses around the square, and possibly attract additional businesses downtown as well. We are basically planning for the future needs of Knox County. The judicial courts will still be in place as they are currently. Also Knox County will be getting an additional Family Court Judge in January of 2023 that will require additional space as well,” he stated.
