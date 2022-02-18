Knox County is mourning the loss of one of its elected officials as Magistrate Stacey Roark passed away early Tuesday.
Roark, who served his constituents in District Two, passed away after a battle with cancer. The incumbent had initially filed to run for the 2022 election to keep his seat, but withdrew his filing shortly after. Upon announcing his decision to withdraw from the race, he posted to his personal Facebook account on December 14, which read in part, “I absolutely love my job and have enjoyed helping people. I really appreciate the opportunity of getting to serve as your magistrate.”
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell, who served with Roark since taking office in 2018, said of his late colleague, “Stacey Roark will be greatly missed by many. He was dedicated to his family and to all those who knew him as their friend, but keep in mind that Stacey never met a stranger anywhere he went. Stacey took great pride in representing Knox County and especially the residents of district #2.
“I know today has been a tough day for his family and friends.
“I have sent an official notification to Governor Andy Beshear today to notify him of the passing of Stacey Roark, that has left a vacancy on the Fiscal Court. I had already discussed this with Stacey, and it was Stacey’s wish for his wife Tina to serve out the remainder of his term. I have made this request to Governor Beshear as well.
“Stacey always had a smile on his face, I know he is in a better place and is not in pain. Stacey had shared with me his profession of faith in our savior. I know he’s not suffering. Please keep Tina and his family in your prayers.”
Friday morning, the Knox County Fiscal Court announced that the offices of the Judge-Executive, Sheriff, and County Attorney would be closing at noon. Flags at Knox County government buildings were lowered to half staff in honor of Roark, who's funeral will be held later Friday afternoon.
