While school leaders are unsure what the new school year will look like, the Knox County Board of Education is moving forward with seeking feedback for the 2020-2021 student code of conduct and related Board policies.
Each year the Board offers stakeholders the opportunity to comment on the student code of conduct handbook and related policies and procedures that are found in the Board’s policy manual.
Students and families wishing to provide feedback may do so using the linked form now through Friday, June 5, at 12 pm ET.
If you have questions about the review process please contact Frank Shelton, Director of Governance, at frank.shelton@knox.kyschools.us.
Downloadable Documents
2019-2020 Student Handbook (.pdf document)
Provide Feedback
