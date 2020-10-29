The Knox County Tourism Commission took a big step during its meeting last Wednesday.
After a lengthy discussion, the commission adopted its first set of bylaws. The passing of the bylaws was set for this meeting, the second such meeting for the commission, to give members time to review and suggest changes. The meeting was led by Interim Chair Mary Beth Jewell and Interim Secretary Maria Swafford.
With a set of bylaws in place, the commission’s next major business will be the formal election of officers.
The next meeting is currently slated for November 18.
The election of officers was originally set for the first meeting on September 16, however it was decided by the members that a set of bylaws should be established before holding such elections.
