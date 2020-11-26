The Knox County Tourism Commission continues to make progress in getting off the ground.
The Commission moved to allow the interim officers to serve in their roles until elections in May. As the commission works to set up a bank account and other necessities, having officers is required for things such as establishing bank accounts. One topic that was discussed at the meeting was which bank to go with; a decision was not reached as more research was needed.
The commission also moved to join the Kentucky Travel Industry Association. The organization works to increase awareness of the impact of tourism on Kentucky’s economy and provides education and developmental resources for members.
