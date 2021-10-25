Beattyville Halloween 2020

Sheriff Mike Smith would like to remind everyone to have a happy and safe Halloween this year. Trick or Treat night has been designated as Saturday, October 30 from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm throughout Knox County.

Sheriff Smith would also like to provide the following tips as a reminder of how to keep Trick or Treaters safe:

 Decorate Costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers

 Costumes should consist of light colors

 Masks can obstruct a child’s vison, use face paint and make-up whenever

possible

 Costumes should be the right size to prevent trips and falls

 Carry flashlights or glow sticks

 Cross the street at corners

 Look left and right and left again before crossing the street

 Do not use electronic media devise, keep heads up and walk, don’t run

 Watch for cars that are turning or backing-up

Parents can also add to the safety of their children by:

 Providing adult supervision during trick or treating

 Do not allow kids to accept treats that are not commercially wrapped

 Do not allow kids to eat any treats, until they have been inspected

Drivers should also help keep kids safe by:

 Slow down and be alert in residential areas

 Take extra time to look for kids at intersections and near the road

 .Eliminate any distractions inside the car

 Concentrate on the road and your surroundings

 Expect kids to do the unexpected

Sheriff Smith says that the two most important tips to ensure a safe Halloween are: Parents to accompany their children while they are trick or treating and for drivers to expect the unexpected.

