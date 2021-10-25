Sheriff Mike Smith would like to remind everyone to have a happy and safe Halloween this year. Trick or Treat night has been designated as Saturday, October 30 from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm throughout Knox County.
Sheriff Smith would also like to provide the following tips as a reminder of how to keep Trick or Treaters safe:
Decorate Costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers
Costumes should consist of light colors
Masks can obstruct a child’s vison, use face paint and make-up whenever
possible
Costumes should be the right size to prevent trips and falls
Carry flashlights or glow sticks
Cross the street at corners
Look left and right and left again before crossing the street
Do not use electronic media devise, keep heads up and walk, don’t run
Watch for cars that are turning or backing-up
Parents can also add to the safety of their children by:
Providing adult supervision during trick or treating
Do not allow kids to accept treats that are not commercially wrapped
Do not allow kids to eat any treats, until they have been inspected
Drivers should also help keep kids safe by:
Slow down and be alert in residential areas
Take extra time to look for kids at intersections and near the road
.Eliminate any distractions inside the car
Concentrate on the road and your surroundings
Expect kids to do the unexpected
Sheriff Smith says that the two most important tips to ensure a safe Halloween are: Parents to accompany their children while they are trick or treating and for drivers to expect the unexpected.
