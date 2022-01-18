Stat leaders

Graphic | John Dunn

Scoring leaders:

Brianna Gallagher (Barbourville): 22.8 PPG

Halle Collins (Knox Central): 18.8 PPG

Presley Partin (Knox Central): 14.5 PPG

Sarah Smith (Barbourville): 12.2 PPG

Alissa Crumpler (Lynn Camp): 9.5 PPG

Caylan Mills (Knox Central): 9.4 PPG

Jorja Carnes (Lynn Camp): 8.8 PPG

Abby Mabe (Lynn Camp): 6.6 PPG

Timberly Fredrick (Knox Central): 6.4 PPG

Aubrey Woolum (Barbourville): 5.8 PPG

Aimee Woolum (Barbourville): 5.5 PPG

Cheyenne Sizemore (Barbourville): 5.2 PPG

Braylen Smith (Lynn Camp): 5.0 PPG

Danni Jordan (Barbourville): 4.8 PPG

Zoey Liford (Knox Central): 4.8 PPG

Reagan Jones (Knox Central): 4.6 PPG

Lauren Smith (Barbourville): 3.7 PPG

Emily Mills (Knox Central): 3.3 PPG

Jaylynn Fain (Knox Central): 3.1 PPG

Lindsey Cox (Lynn Camp): 3.0 PPG

Rebounding leaders:

Halle Collins (Knox Central): 10.1 RPG

Brianna Gallagher (Barbourville): 9.2 RPG

Alissa Crumpler (Lynn Camp): 8.3 RPG

Sarah Smith (Barbourville): 6.3 RPG

Aimee Woolum (Barbourville): 6.0 RPG

Laura Smith (Barbourville): 5.5 RPG

Abby Mabe (Lynn Camp): 4.1 RPG

Reagan Jones (Knox Central): 3.9 RPG

Aubrey Woolum (Barbourville): 3.8 RPG

Jorja Carnes (Lynn Camp): 3.7 RPG

Caylan Mills (Knox Central): 3.6 RPG

Lindsey Cox (Lynn Camp) 3.5 RPG

Emily Mills (Knox Central): 3.5 RPG

Braylen Smith (Lynn Camp) 3.4 RPG

Cheyenne Sizemore (Barbourville): 2.8 RPG

Julie Moore (Lynn Camp) 2.7 RPG

Presley Partin (Knox Central): 2.6 RPG

Abigail Boggs (Lynn Camp): 2.5 RPG

Zoey Liford (Knox Central): 2.3 RPG

Jaylynn Fain (Knox Central): 2.1 RPG

