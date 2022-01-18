Scoring leaders:
Brianna Gallagher (Barbourville): 22.8 PPG
Halle Collins (Knox Central): 18.8 PPG
Presley Partin (Knox Central): 14.5 PPG
Sarah Smith (Barbourville): 12.2 PPG
Alissa Crumpler (Lynn Camp): 9.5 PPG
Caylan Mills (Knox Central): 9.4 PPG
Jorja Carnes (Lynn Camp): 8.8 PPG
Abby Mabe (Lynn Camp): 6.6 PPG
Timberly Fredrick (Knox Central): 6.4 PPG
Aubrey Woolum (Barbourville): 5.8 PPG
Aimee Woolum (Barbourville): 5.5 PPG
Cheyenne Sizemore (Barbourville): 5.2 PPG
Braylen Smith (Lynn Camp): 5.0 PPG
Danni Jordan (Barbourville): 4.8 PPG
Zoey Liford (Knox Central): 4.8 PPG
Reagan Jones (Knox Central): 4.6 PPG
Lauren Smith (Barbourville): 3.7 PPG
Emily Mills (Knox Central): 3.3 PPG
Jaylynn Fain (Knox Central): 3.1 PPG
Lindsey Cox (Lynn Camp): 3.0 PPG
Rebounding leaders:
Halle Collins (Knox Central): 10.1 RPG
Brianna Gallagher (Barbourville): 9.2 RPG
Alissa Crumpler (Lynn Camp): 8.3 RPG
Sarah Smith (Barbourville): 6.3 RPG
Aimee Woolum (Barbourville): 6.0 RPG
Laura Smith (Barbourville): 5.5 RPG
Abby Mabe (Lynn Camp): 4.1 RPG
Reagan Jones (Knox Central): 3.9 RPG
Aubrey Woolum (Barbourville): 3.8 RPG
Jorja Carnes (Lynn Camp): 3.7 RPG
Caylan Mills (Knox Central): 3.6 RPG
Lindsey Cox (Lynn Camp) 3.5 RPG
Emily Mills (Knox Central): 3.5 RPG
Braylen Smith (Lynn Camp) 3.4 RPG
Cheyenne Sizemore (Barbourville): 2.8 RPG
Julie Moore (Lynn Camp) 2.7 RPG
Presley Partin (Knox Central): 2.6 RPG
Abigail Boggs (Lynn Camp): 2.5 RPG
Zoey Liford (Knox Central): 2.3 RPG
Jaylynn Fain (Knox Central): 2.1 RPG
