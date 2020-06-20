The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a theft complaint around 7 p.m. on Monday, June 16. The report stated two suspects left a residence with over $10,000 in jewelry, $1,000 in cash, and two pocket books.
Deputy Bobby Jones responded to the call from a resident on Dripping Springs Road in Hinkle. Jones spoke with the victim where he learned the amount of goods and cash that had been stolen. The suspected thieves had left the scene in a blue Chevy Malibu. Jones had observed the video on Dripping Springs Road and had them return to the residence after making contact.
Jones found the jewelry, pocketbooks, and over $300 cash in the vehicle. He placed Susan Smith, 43, and Darrell Smith, 41, of Hinkle under arrest and charged them with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
Jones also discovered 25 tablets of Gabapentin, charging both suspects with third degree possession of a controlled substance. Both Smiths were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Both are being held on $10,000 cash bond each and they are due back in court Thursday, June 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.