Algin Hubbard- Plead guilty to DUI third. Sentenced 30 days to serve, 28 already served. $500 fine, must complete DUI class.
Steven Lewis- Dismissed without prejudice, victim did not appear.
Michael Ward- Dismissed without prejudice, victim did not appear.
Douglas Bright- Plead Guilty. Given time served at 15 days, one year if any violation of conditions.
Darlene Garland- Bench Warrant.
Tabitha Hooker- Bench Warrant, $1500.
Mark Lunsford- Bench Warrant, $2500.
Ashley Mills- Jury trial requested, second pre-trial conference set for September 22.
Patricia Palmer- Plead Guilty. Sentenced 30 day conditional discharge and IOP program or one year in jail.
Joseph Wagoner- Bench Warrant, $2500 and $1500.
Robert Rainwater- Bench Warrant, $200.
Breanna Smiley- Bench Warrant, $50.
Brittany Hill- Bench Warrant, 360 to serve.
Jason Lambdin- Bench Warrant 360 to serve, $210 restitution.
Christopher Lester- Plead Guilty. Sentenced to 360 days, serve 90 with completion of IOP and Anger Management.
Jordan Wagers- Plead Guilty. Sentenced to 260 days, serve 30; release to rehab for six months. Possession first charge amended to possession second, other charges dismissed.
