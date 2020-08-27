Scales

Algin Hubbard- Plead guilty to DUI third. Sentenced 30 days to serve, 28 already served. $500 fine, must complete DUI class.

Steven Lewis- Dismissed without prejudice, victim did not appear.

Michael Ward- Dismissed without prejudice, victim did not appear.

Douglas Bright- Plead Guilty. Given time served at 15 days, one year if any violation of conditions.

Darlene Garland- Bench Warrant.

Tabitha Hooker- Bench Warrant, $1500.

Mark Lunsford- Bench Warrant, $2500.

Ashley Mills- Jury trial requested, second pre-trial conference set for September 22.

Patricia Palmer- Plead Guilty. Sentenced 30 day conditional discharge and IOP program or one year in jail.

Joseph Wagoner- Bench Warrant, $2500 and $1500.

Robert Rainwater- Bench Warrant, $200.

Breanna Smiley- Bench Warrant, $50.

Brittany Hill- Bench Warrant, 360 to serve.

Jason Lambdin- Bench Warrant 360 to serve, $210 restitution.

Christopher Lester- Plead Guilty. Sentenced to 360 days, serve 90 with completion of IOP and Anger Management.

Jordan Wagers- Plead Guilty. Sentenced to 260 days, serve 30; release to rehab for six months. Possession first charge amended to possession second, other charges dismissed.

