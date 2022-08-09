A resurfacing project will see the Court Square getting a facelift starting Sunday.
The Kentucky Department of Transportation will be closing off the Court Square in downtown Barbourville starting Sunday night as workers will begin milling the asphalt for resurfacing.
The closing will only take place at night beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, August 14 and continue through Saturday, September 3.
In a release from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11, KYTC advises “KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.