Statistics from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Service show that COVID-19 has killed 83 Knox Countians since January 1, 20% of the average total deaths for the county.
The most recent daily COVID-19 report from the state listed 90 confirmed deaths caused by the disease, up from 10 on the January 1, 2021 report. Meanwhile, HHS data shows that from 2014 to 2018, Knox County averaged 413 deaths every year. Deaths from COVID-19 would account for one in five deaths countywide in a normal year.
Of the 2014 to 2018 average, COVID-19 deaths would be lower than only cancer at 94 average deaths and heart disease at 90 average deaths. The third leading cause of death in Knox County for an average year is respiratory conditions at 33 on average. How deaths from COVID-19 will affect these averages remains to be seen.
