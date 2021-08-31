The COVID-19 pandemic still has its teeth sunk into the sports in Knox County. So far this season, there have been a multitude of cancellations across various sports.
Barbourville boys soccer had to cancel two games so far this season. The Tigers had to cancel their game against South Laurel on August 23, and then another match against in-county rival Knox Central on August 27.
The Knox Central Panthers boys soccer team has yet to get their season started, due to COVID. Slated to take on Middlebsoro on August 26, followed by in-county rival Barbourville on August 27, the Panthers have yet to take the field for the 2021 soccer season.
The Lynn Camp Lady Cats volleyball team was slated to start their season on August 19 against Middlesboro. However, their first three games of the season were canceled before they took to the court for their first game against Harlan on August 26. Following the loss to the Lady Dragons, Lynn Camp was forced to cancel their August 30 matchup against South Laurel.
The Lynn Camp Wildcats football team was slated to kick-off their season under first-year head coach Mark Huddleston on August 20 against the Jellico Blue Devils out of Jellico, TN. However, they were forced to move the game to September 30 due to COVID-19 concerns within the program.
There have been many postponements and cancellations thus far this season, and it is expected to be a continuing trend, due to a recent inflation in cases across the country and state. While it seemed like things were heading the right direction, it appears that COVID-19 will be playing more of a role in sports this season than what was initially anticipated.
