Now well into its second year, the Covid-19 pandemic seems to rage on as numbers continue to spike nationwide. Knox County is no exception.
When releasing its monthly Covid-19 report on Monday, the Knox County Health Department reports 381 new positive cases from July 1-August 1, with 79 cases involving children, and 55 breakthrough cases for a total Covid-19 infection rate of 11,412 cases since reporting started in Knox County.
“We have seen a dramatic increase in cases over the last couple of weeks,” said Knox County Health Department Director Rebecca Rains. “The cases that are currently being reported are typically associated with either out-of-state travel, mass gatherings, or being exposed to a known contact who is positive for COVID-19. It’s also important to remember that the numbers of new positive cases are an under-representation of the actual number of new positive cases in the community because of the availability of home tests that are never reported.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Knox County is at a high-risk level for infection. Based on their assessment, their website recommends people to “Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.”
Reported vaccinations against Covid-19 for Knox County clocks in at 41.1% of the county’s population of 31,145 having received at least one dose, and 37.1% as being fully vaccinated. For the population age 65 and over, 60.6% are reported to have received full vaccination with a first booster dose.
The county with the highest vaccination rate is Spencer County with 74.9% of its population.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.