With COVID cases on the rise, the Knox County Health Department has released new guidance directed at curbing the infection spread.
When asked about the rise in Knox County, KCHD Director Rebecca Rains said, “We are seeing a much higher rate of transmission the past couple of weeks than in the weeks prior.” Rains went on to provide some guidance for how the county should move forward:
“With Knox County being a red county currently we suggest that residents of Knox County implement the following prevention strategies:
• It is recommended that all individuals (even those who are fully vaccinated) 2 years of age or older should wear a mask in public indoor settings.
• Individuals who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor and outdoor settings, maintain 6 feet of physical distancing, and avoid crowded spaces.
• Receive a vaccine if haven’t already. Vaccinations are widely available and can be obtained by several area providers.
• Get tested if having any symptoms. If you test positive, self-isolate. If you are exposed to someone who has tested positive, you also need to self-isolate.
• Maximize usage of outdoor spaces for gatherings.
• Consider postponing large public events.”
According to COVID statistics tracker covidactnow.org, which cites information from The New York Times has classified Knox County, Ky. as “very high risk.”
Knox County’s spike came following the Knox County Health Department’s report Wednesday of 50 reported new cases of COVID in the past week, however covidactnow.org reports daily new case rate is 36.7 people per 100,000. Knox has a population of approximately 31,000 people, and lists 11.4 new cases on July 28.
Knox County is considered to have a high vulnerability level, more than 74% of other United States counties. The website defines the vulnerability threat as “Communities with higher vulnerability have pre-existing economic, social, and physical conditions that may make it hard to respond to and recover from a COVID outbreak.”
As Governor Beshear and the Centers for Disease Control advise returning to mask requirements, and some area hospitals have again begun the process of restricting visitations.
In a statement Thursday, Knox County Public Schools addressed the rise of cases stating that masks in schools would be optional but required for school transportation. “Our district leadership team, in conjunction with the Knox County Health Department, will continue to work together as we enter the new school year.
“As we begin the year, face masks inside our schools will be optional. Parents/guardians may make the best decision based on their student and family. Masks will be made available at our schools for those students who need them.
“Masks will be required on buses during all times of transportation. This requirement is based on the mandate set by the Centers for Disease Control.
“Our school custodial staff will continue to implement best practices for sanitation both at the end of the day and throughout the day in high traffic, high touch point areas. Schools will soon have air purification systems installed to reduce the spread of bacteria and allergens in our buildings. This is a long-term investment that will work to ensure healthy students during seasons of influenza and other viruses.
“District leadership and the Board of Education will continue to monitor recommendations and mandates set by the state and federal government. Ultimately, we are committed to providing all students a safe learning environment in which they can thrive through in-person engagement this school year.”
This is a developing story.
