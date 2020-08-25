Hash

CPL Billie Joe Hash was born June 6, 1932, and lost his life on December 6, 1950, serving his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Corporal Hash was awarded the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, United Nations Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.

Born in Whitley County, Kentucky, Billie was the son of the late Robert “Bob” Hash, Sr., and Eliza Hash.

Survivors include his sister, Helen Blish; sister, Janie Davis (David); several nieces and nephews; and other relatives.

An Honorary Service will be held at 5:30 P.M. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Hart Funeral Home. The presentation of medals will be led by CPT Melissa Mattingly with the Kentucky Army National Guard, followed by a visitation from 6 – 8 P.M.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Worley Cemetery in Corbin. Bobby Joe Eaton will be the officiating minister. Full military rites will be conducted by the Kentucky Army National Guard.

Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street Corbin, KY 40701, is handling the arrangements.

“Always missed, never forgotten.”

To plant a tree in memory of Billie Hash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you