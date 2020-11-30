spears crash

On November 27, 2020 at approximately 4:20 am Knox County DeputyScotty Wilson responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on Highway KY225 south of Artemus. When Deputy Wilson arrived he observed a 2010Chevy Cobalt 4-door sedan over an embankment.

The driver, Justin A Bray age 30 of Barbourville, KY, stated he wastraveling north on KY 225 when a large cow suddenly appeared in theroadway. After striking the cow, the vehicle continued over an embankment.

Justin Bray received multiple injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, Jeffery E Sears age 30 of Barbourville, KY alsoreceived multiple injuries.

Justin Bray and Jeffery Sears were transported to Saint Joseph Hospital inLondon by Knox County EMS.

Jeffery Sears was later air lifted to UK Medical Center in Lexington were hedied as a result of his injuries.

