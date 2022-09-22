This Friday night in Barbourville may be a bit more nostalgic for many. Whether you participated or not, cruising up and down Knox Street was a weekend pastime enjoyed by many.
“Cruising the Ville” for childhood cancer awareness seeks to combine the nostalgia of cruising with aims to raise funds for DanceBlue, an organization based at the University of Kentucky. The organization raises funds to support child patients at DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic. Specifically, DanceBlue funds are donated to the Golden Matrix Fund, an endowment to help kids today and into the future. According to the DanceBlue website, “Childhood cancer not only affects the child physically, but it also creates many emotional and financial difficulties for the entire family. The goal of the Golden Matrix Fund is to provide care and support for the kids through giving them and their parent’s comfort” and “Through 15 years of DanceBlue, more than $17.3 million has been raised to support this cause.”
The cruising event Friday is sponsored by Barbourville Woman’s Study Club and Barbourville Tourism. The Study Club will have collection buckets to accept donations for DanceBlue.
The evening of cruising, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, September 23 along Knox Street in downtown Barbourville, will also feature a live music DJ and food truck.
For more info, see the Barbourville Tourism Facebook page.
