MANCHESTER, Ky. (Nov. 16, 2021) – CSX Corporation has advised that the railroad crossing Barbourville Road/KY 11 (mile point 3.002) in Clay County.
The railroad crossings are planned to be replaced on Monday, November 22 and Tuesday, November 23. The roadway at this location will be reduced to one lane starting at 8:00 a.m. each morning and continue through 6:00 p.m. each day.
A small diversion will be built at the track replacement location to allow one lane of traffic. Wide loads and tractor and trailer trucks will not be able to use the diversion.
Message boards will be placed in advance of the operation.
Motorists may experience delays.
This message is provided as a courtesy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
A map of the project is available here: Clay_KY11_CSX.jpg
