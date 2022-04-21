Annual canoe, kayak race moved to April, monthly river events coming
Barbourville’s popular kayak and canoe race returns this weekend — bigger than ever.
This year’s Cumberland River Challenge will take place on Saturday, April 23 and run 15 miles down the Cumberland River from the Bell County line to Thompson Park. Registration and check-in begin at 9 a.m. at Thomson Park. Participants may bring their own vessel or rent one. Awards and refreshments will be provided at the end. There are three categories for competitors: tandem canoes 17-feet and over, kayaks under 15-feet, and kayaks 15-feet and over.
Before the big race on Saturday, folks can enjoy a shorter jaunt down another part of the river. On Friday, April 22 at 4 p.m. you can meet at the Pine Mountain State Park Lodge for a 6.5-mile trip down another section of the Cumberland, ending just before the starting point of the race.
Registration for the race is $20 and includes participating in the Friday event as well. Racers may pre-register by calling 606-337-3066.
This year’s race is sponsored by Barbourville Tourism, Pine Mountain State Resort Park, and Union College.
