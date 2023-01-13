WILLIAMSBURG, KY (01/11/2023)-- In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Students from your local area who made the Dean's List for Fall 2022 include the following:
Kayla Adams of Gray (40734)
Mary Akins of Barbourville (40906)
Dylan Bargo of Barbourville (40906)
Kinsey Barton of Middlesboro (40965)
Logan Bingham of Barbourville (40906)
Bianca Bright of Girdler (40943)
Grace Brown of Barbourville (40906)
Erica Carter of Middlesboro (40965)
Rodgerick Clark of WOOBINE (40771)
Madalynn Cox of Barbourville (40906)
Holly Decker of Barbourville (40906)
Miranda Derreberry of Middlesboro (40965)
Charleston Dixon of Barbourville (40906)
Brenda Dunn of Woollum (40906)
Kristal Farmer of Middlesboro (40965)
Kayla Graeler of Gray (40734)
Tara Gray of Hinkle (40953)
Madison Greene of Middlesboro (40965)
Mykel Griffin of Middlesboro (40965)
Kendal Grubb of Cannon (40923)
Anthony Grubb of Barbourville (40906)
Taylor Hampton of Barbourville (40906)
Charity Jones of Middlesboro (40965)
Emily Lamb of Middlesboro (40965)
Lucas Lambo of Girdler (40943)
Johnathon Macnevin of Barbourville (40906)
Charles Maxie of Barbourville (40906)
Summer Mills of Woollum (40906)
Matthew Mitchell of Barbourville (40906)
Dylan Moore of Bimble (40915)
Vitoria Oliveira of Barbourville (40906)
Ethan Phipps of Barbourville (40906)
Abigail Sharp of Gray (40734)
Anna Siler of Barbourville (40906)
Joseph Smith of Barbourville (40906)
Logan Smith of Barbourville (40906)
Meghan Spalding of Woodbine (40771)
Jaden Taylor of Barbourville (40906)
Alva Taylor of Artemus (40903)
Miranda Vaughn of Barbourville (40906)
Joni Wireman of Barbourville (40906)
Stacelyn Womack of Middlesboro (40965)
Evan Womack of Middlesboro (40965)
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
