WILLIAMSBURG, KY (01/03/2022)-- University of the Cumberlands is proud to congratulate its newest graduates on a job well done!
Ashley Carpenter of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Natalie Detherage of Artemus, KY (40903), received their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Kaitlyn Shackelford of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Bachelor of Science in Public Health
Bradley Miller of Cannon, KY (40923), received their Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership
Jennifer Mills of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership
Sierra Messer of Flat Lick, KY (40935), received their Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies
DANIEL BRIGHT of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology
Elisha Bolton of Woodbine, KY (40771), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Amber Hibbard of Flat Lick, KY (40935), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Erica Messer of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Johnnie Keaton of Middlesboro, KY (40965), received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Elaina McKnight of Woodbine, KY (40771), received their Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Helen Asher of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Bachelor of Science in Public Health
Brittany Wagers of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education
Kristi Hamilton of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Raven Shields of Gray, KY (40734), received their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Rebecca Hudson of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner
William Olmstead of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Terry Honeycutt of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Kayla Carmack of Cannon, KY (40923), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Michaela Miller of Bimble, KY (40915), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Kristie Harris of Girdler, KY (40943), received their Master of Business Administration in
Monika Cedillo of Hinkle, ME (40953), received their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
ReighAnn Oliphant of Woodbine, KY (40771), received their Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts
The university wishes these students all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!
