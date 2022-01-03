Cumberland

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (01/03/2022)-- University of the Cumberlands is proud to congratulate its newest graduates on a job well done!

Ashley Carpenter of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Natalie Detherage of Artemus, KY (40903), received their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Kaitlyn Shackelford of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Bachelor of Science in Public Health

Bradley Miller of Cannon, KY (40923), received their Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership

Jennifer Mills of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership

Sierra Messer of Flat Lick, KY (40935), received their Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies

DANIEL BRIGHT of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology

Elisha Bolton of Woodbine, KY (40771), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Amber Hibbard of Flat Lick, KY (40935), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Erica Messer of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Johnnie Keaton of Middlesboro, KY (40965), received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Elaina McKnight of Woodbine, KY (40771), received their Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Helen Asher of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Bachelor of Science in Public Health

Brittany Wagers of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education

Kristi Hamilton of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Raven Shields of Gray, KY (40734), received their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Rebecca Hudson of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner

William Olmstead of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Terry Honeycutt of Barbourville, KY (40906), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Kayla Carmack of Cannon, KY (40923), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Michaela Miller of Bimble, KY (40915), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Kristie Harris of Girdler, KY (40943), received their Master of Business Administration in

Monika Cedillo of Hinkle, ME (40953), received their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

ReighAnn Oliphant of Woodbine, KY (40771), received their Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts

The university wishes these students all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

