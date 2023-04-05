What’s included in your tuition at University of the Cumberlands? Everything!
The university has implemented the One Price Promise tuition model that includes everything needed for student success while eliminating all fees and hidden costs. Cumberlands’ One Price Promise is a comprehensive package extended to all online and graduate students including: Tuition, textbooks, tutoring, and other academic services while excluding all fees. The comprehensive tuition package is tailored to meet the needs of remote learners.
Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, president of the university, announced the tuition model extension today.
“One of the primary goals of this university is to make quality education accessible to all students,” said Cockrum. “Accessibility includes affordability. This initiative expands access of an affordable education to every student that chooses Cumberlands as the provider of their online education.”
The One Price Promise initiative is part of The Cumberlands Commitment, which introduced a highly reduced tuition and free textbook rental program for on-campus undergraduate students beginning in 2020. On-campus students receive a great tuition rate and so much more as part of the initiative including, textbooks, housing, dining, parking, tutoring, career services, counseling and more at a cost of $19,175. Commuting students benefit from the same package less room and board totaling $9,875.
President Cockrum said the new tuition initiative will positively impact all Cumberlands students regardless of academic level or degree program, allowing for major cost-savings, considering the rising prices of textbooks. Students pay an average of $105 per textbook, and over $1200 total per year on books, according to the Education Data Initiative.
“It’s quite simple,” he said. “If you enroll at Cumberlands, you will pay a tuition rate that we consider to be among the most affordable rates in higher education, and you will pay absolutely nothing else. No hassles. No extra fees. None of that. And when you are ready to start classes, our team will ensure you have the books and course materials needed and ready for you to use.”
Cumberlands’ innovative One Price Promise does more than just eliminate additional costs, it also reduces financial stress for students so they can focus on their studies.
In the past year, Cumberlands was awarded gold status as a Military Friendly® School, was named a College of Distinction for the fifth consecutive year, and garnered national recognition for three of its online programs by U.S. News and World Report. Cumberlands has also recently begun notable new partnerships for its online programs – IT students, for example, are able to gain IBM certifications as they complete coursework.
New programs were added in the past year as well, including a new Doctor of Physical Therapy degree program, a new finance specialty within the Doctor of Business Administration degree program, a new online master’s in cyber engineering degree program, a new data science master’s degree program, and a bachelor’s degree in gaming.
Online degrees are becoming more of the norm for students pursuing higher education, and obtaining those degrees continues paying dividends in the workforce. In the United States, employees with bachelor’s degrees earn approximately $387 more per week ($19,850 more per year) than workers with associate degrees. Employees with a master’s degree make an additional $240 per week ($12,000 per year).*
University of the Cumberlands offers more than 50 online programs in degrees ranging from associate to doctorate. Cumberlands’ accredited online programs are designed to accommodate adult learners who want to advance their education without compromising quality. The programs offer the same curriculum as on-campus equivalents but are flexible enough to fit into busy schedules. The university has also been adding certificate programs to its offerings, allowing students to gain micro-credentials in a variety of programs.
To learn more about the One Price Promise initiative and to see specific program tuition rates, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/tuition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.