University of the Cumberlands continues to expand into the world of technology with its newest addition of a Master of Science in Data Science online graduate program.
The master’s in data science program will be offered in hybrid, synchronous, and asynchronous formats, giving students the option to choose which format is best for them. Some courses are scheduled as eight-week “bi-term” sessions while others are 16-week “full-term” sessions. Classes will be offered year-round. Course content will include data management, data mining, and data science programming, among other topics.
The program’s curricular structure allows students to begin the program during any term of the academic year. Courses will begin Fall 2022, and applications are open. To apply, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/apply.
The new online graduate program exists within Cumberlands’ School of Computer and Information Sciences, which also offers graduate degree programs in information systems security, digital forensics, and information technology. To learn more, visit https://www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.
Data science is composed of formatting data for analysis, determining the algorithm used for the analysis, processing the data, creating a plan of action based on the analysis, and presenting the results in an easy-to-understand format. The field is interdisciplinary, bringing in skills from statistics, computer science, business, mathematics, information science, information visualization, data integration, graphic design, and communication.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 13 percent from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all occupations,”1 with data scientists making an average annual wage of $108,660.2
The addition of a new online master’s program in data science comes shortly after the university announced a new Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence in Business in July 2022 as well as a new partnership with IBM Global University in March 2022. Additionally, Cumberlands was recently ranked as a top 10 university in the nation for its online Master of Science in Global Business with Blockchain Technology program.
For decades, Cumberlands has prepared servant-leaders to enter the technology field. The university believes that its new online Master of Science in Data Science program will further that work by combing excellence in research with its practical implementation toward the advancement of ethical decision-making by future industry, academic, and government servant-leaders in the discipline of data science.
1 https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm
2 https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes152051.htm
