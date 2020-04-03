Mr. Curtis Dale Trent, 87, of Girdler, passed away Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center in Mount Vernon. He was the son of the late John Robert and Ellen White Trent born on October 19, 1932 in Clay County.
Curtis was a former heavy equipment operator with Thompson Engineering in Lexington and attended the Antioch Baptist Church. He enjoyed telling jokes, horseback riding, gardening, listening to country music and eating good food.
In July 1960, he united in marriage with Elizabeth “Peggy” Hughes.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Allen Trent and several siblings, Tye Trent, Thelma Wallace, Jean Jarrett, Grace McKinney, Esther Brock, Connie Hobbs, Nathan Trent and John Trent Sr.
Survivors include three children, Michael Trent of California, Ricky Trent and Eric Allen Trent both of Barbourville; two sisters, Barbara Foster and Zeke Trent of Girdler and Carolyn Wombles and husband, David, of Manchester; a brother, Doyle Trent and wife, Barbara, of Heidrick; a granddaughter, Ashley Trent; three great grandchildren, Ashton, Talon and Kaiah; a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Trent; a brother-in-law, Jack Jarrett; a special niece, Doylynn Hoskins; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A private family funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, March 25 with Rev. William R. “Man” Cobb officiating. He was laid to rest in the Payne Cemetery.
Casket bearers were Ricky Trent, Terry Bullock, Jeff Blevins, Zach Blevins and Eli Blevins.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.