Mr. Curtis Terrell Hensley, 39, of Corbin, passed away Thursday evening, February 4, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of Glenn T. and Freda Faye Wyatt Hensley born on January 31, 1982 in Barbourville.
Curtis was a former salesman with Slusher Auto Sales and of the Holiness faith and attended the Gray Holiness Church. He enjoyed trading just about anything, especially cars.
Survivors include his loving parents, Glenn and Freda Hensley; two children, Tyler Terrell Hensley and Noah Anthony Hensley; life companion, Nicole Bunch and her daughters, Maleia and Makena, all of Corbin; a sister, Teresa Kay Martin and husband, Todd, of Corbin; a twin brother, William Boyd Hensley and wife, Kathy, of Trace Branch; nieces and nephews, Derek Martin, Blake, Payton, Rebecca and Kobe Hensley; among other loved ones and dear friends.
