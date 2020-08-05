WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) today announced Kentucky communities received a total of $4,904,036 for housing programs in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Senator McConnell introduced the CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in American history, and led it to enactment in about a week.
“Kentucky families need our support as they face the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. I’ve heard from housing authorities regarding the urgency of this federal assistance, and I was pleased to work with them to help Kentuckians through this pandemic,” said Senator McConnell. “When we wrote the CARES Act in my office, we focused on sending relief directly to families in need. As a result, the bold rescue legislation is delivering assistance in every part of our Commonwealth. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll keep working to put Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the national discussion, especially as we combat this virus.”
So far, Senator McConnell’s CARES Act has delivered more than $92.6 million for housing and economic development in Kentucky.
Housing Agency
Additional CARES Act Funding
Louisville Metro Housing Authority
$1,612,425
Housing Authority of Frankfort
$63,590
Housing Authority of Lexington
$502,771
Housing Authority of Madisonville
$17,217
Housing Authority of Somerset
$33,120
Housing Authority of Owensboro
$42,425
Housing Authority of Hopkinsville
$98,811
Housing Authority of Henderson
$75,886
Housing Authority of Newport
$81,935
Housing Authority of Maysville
$11,171
Housing Authority of Cynthiana
$25,233
Housing Authority of Lebanon
$10,251
Housing Authority of Glasgow
$44,291
Housing Authority of Paintsville
$9,199
Housing Authority of Prestonsburg
$11,959
Housing Authority of Mayfield
$23,000
Campbellsville Housing and Redevelopment Authority
$32,331
Housing Authority of Greensburg
$9,067
Housing Authority of Springfield
$7,096
Housing Authority of Georgetown
$51,389
Housing Authority of Bardstown
$14,465
HA of Lawrence County
$13,667
Housing Authority of Pikeville
$42,319
Pike County Housing Authority
$62,033
City of Richmond Section 8 Housing Program
$103,490
Covington CDA
$157,004
Boone County Fiscal Court
$153,392
Campbell County Department of Housing
$107,699
City of Paducah Section 8 Housing Program
$50,730
Danville Community Development Agency
$39,164
Paris-Bourbon County Community Dev. Agency
$74,719
Pineville/Bell County Community Dev Agency
$50,074
Ashland Planning and CDA
$74,921
Housing Authority of Floyd County
$27,600
Cumberland Valley Regional Housing Authority
$176,256
Appalachian Foothills Housing Agency Inc
$116,802
Lake Cumberland Housing Agency Inc
$55,593
Laurel County Section 8 Housing
$43,239
City of Bowling Green Housing Division
$90,967
Kentucky Housing Corporation-State Agency
$683,448
Housing Authority of Floyd County
$3,287
In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had a $12 billion impact in Kentucky so far. Senator McConnell’s legislation has delivered $3.9 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities. Kentucky small businesses, farmers, and nonprofits have also received more than $5.3 billion in assistance, including through over 49,000 PPP loans. Kentucky families have also received more than $3.2 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.
