WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) today announced Kentucky communities received a total of $4,904,036 for housing programs in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Senator McConnell introduced the CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in American history, and led it to enactment in about a week.

“Kentucky families need our support as they face the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. I’ve heard from housing authorities regarding the urgency of this federal assistance, and I was pleased to work with them to help Kentuckians through this pandemic,” said Senator McConnell. “When we wrote the CARES Act in my office, we focused on sending relief directly to families in need. As a result, the bold rescue legislation is delivering assistance in every part of our Commonwealth. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll keep working to put Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the national discussion, especially as we combat this virus.”

So far, Senator McConnell’s CARES Act has delivered more than $92.6 million for housing and economic development in Kentucky.

Housing Agency

Additional CARES Act Funding

Louisville Metro Housing Authority

$1,612,425

Housing Authority of Frankfort

$63,590

Housing Authority of Lexington

$502,771

Housing Authority of Madisonville

$17,217

Housing Authority of Somerset

$33,120

Housing Authority of Owensboro

$42,425

Housing Authority of Hopkinsville

$98,811

Housing Authority of Henderson

$75,886

Housing Authority of Newport

$81,935

Housing Authority of Maysville

$11,171

Housing Authority of Cynthiana

$25,233

Housing Authority of Lebanon

$10,251

Housing Authority of Glasgow

$44,291

Housing Authority of Paintsville

$9,199

Housing Authority of Prestonsburg

$11,959

Housing Authority of Mayfield

$23,000

Campbellsville Housing and Redevelopment Authority

$32,331

Housing Authority of Greensburg

$9,067

Housing Authority of Springfield

$7,096

Housing Authority of Georgetown

$51,389

Housing Authority of Bardstown

$14,465

HA of Lawrence County

$13,667

Housing Authority of Pikeville

$42,319

Pike County Housing Authority

$62,033

City of Richmond Section 8 Housing Program

$103,490

Covington CDA

$157,004

Boone County Fiscal Court

$153,392

Campbell County Department of Housing

$107,699

City of Paducah Section 8 Housing Program

$50,730

Danville Community Development Agency

$39,164

Paris-Bourbon County Community Dev. Agency

$74,719

Pineville/Bell County Community Dev Agency

$50,074

Ashland Planning and CDA

$74,921

Housing Authority of Floyd County

$27,600

Cumberland Valley Regional Housing Authority

$176,256

Appalachian Foothills Housing Agency Inc

$116,802

Lake Cumberland Housing Agency Inc

$55,593

Laurel County Section 8 Housing

$43,239

City of Bowling Green Housing Division

$90,967

Kentucky Housing Corporation-State Agency

$683,448

Housing Authority of Floyd County

$3,287

In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had a $12 billion impact in Kentucky so far. Senator McConnell’s legislation has delivered $3.9 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities. Kentucky small businesses, farmers, and nonprofits have also received more than $5.3 billion in assistance, including through over 49,000 PPP loans. Kentucky families have also received more than $3.2 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.

 

