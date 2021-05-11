Drivers in Knox County and across the southeastern United States are likely to see gas prices rise following the shutdown of a major gas pipeline following a cyberattack last week.
The pipeline, operated by Colonial Pipeline Company, was shut down late Friday following a ransomware attack by a criminal group known as DarkSide. The pipeline carries 45% of gasoline and other fuel used on the East Coast, running from Texas to the Northeast.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), demand for gas is rising nationwide as Covid restrictions are lifted and warmer weather moves in. Last week the national average for one gallon of gas rose from $2.90 to $2.92. The pipeline does not serve Kentucky directly. “We can expect that those states in that immediate region, they may see some immediate jumps in their prices at the pump, maybe seven to twelve cents,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA Bluegrass in a statement to WYMT, said “We’re not expecting that to happen here.”
On Monday, the FBI confirmed the group known as DarkSide was responsible for the attack. "Our goal is to make money and not creating problems for society," DarkSide wrote on its website. The group claims it does not attack institutions such as schools, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, or government bodies. The group also released a statement saying ,"From today, we introduce moderation and check each company that our partners want to encrypt to avoid social consequences in the future."
Colonial Pipeline Company is working to get the pipeline back running, with some sections already back up. "Restoring our network to normal operations is a process that requires the diligent remediation of our systems, and this takes time," the company said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.