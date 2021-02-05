Mr. Dale Riggs, 74, of Barbourville, passed away peacefully and with dignity, Monday afternoon, February 1, 2021 at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late O. B. and Ella Smith Riggs born on April 3, 1946 in Oak Ridge, TN.
Dale was a former surface miner and later in life enjoyed working at T & L Pawn and Clay County Pawn. He was a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
On July 29, 1981, he united in marriage with Nancy Gray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Preshus Joey Riggs and a brother, David Riggs.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy Riggs of Barbourville; six children, Tammy, Tonya, Trina, Chris, O. B. and Angela; a step-son, Larry Evans of Barbourville; three sisters; a brother; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, February 5 at 2 P.M. with Rev. David Barnard officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Hammons Cemetery at Flat Lick.
Casket bearers will be Lewis Gray, Gary Gray, Jerry Gray, Jason Gray, Michael Gray, Gary A. Gray, Dave Shaffer and David Knox Shaffer. Honorary bearers will be the staff of the Laurel Creek Health Care Center and Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
