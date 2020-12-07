Mr. Dallas Wayne Wren, 76, of Gray, the husband of Patricia Clark Wren passed away on Wednesday afternoon at Baptist Health Corbin.
He attended the Living Waters Pentecostal Church in Gray and was a Heavy Equipment Operator.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Kathaleen Snyder Wren and by a son, Darryl Wren.
He was the father of Russell Wren and Charlie Wren both of Gray and Sheila Gambrel of Harrogate, TN. He was the brother of Kenneth Wren, Linda Warren and husband, Buford, Janice Hobbs and husband, Wayne, all of Gray and Betty Napier and husband, John, of London. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives, church family and friends who mourn his passing.
All services are private.
Laurel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
