Dan Fortney, 85, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, June 25, 2020. Dan was the son of Irvin Fortney and Lucille Rains joyfully born to them in Knox County, Ky. on April 19, 1935. Dan was raised in the Artemus community before leaving home to serve in the US Army.
Dan lived most of his adult life in Carrollton, Ohio where he made a home with his beloved wife of 58 years Mary and worked in the auto industry for General Motors in the Delco Moraine Division. Dan was an active member of the West Carrollton Masonic Lodge 737 F. & A. M.. He was also an avid trap shooter. Mostly though, Dan loved spending time with his cherished family - especially the "little ones".
In addition to his parents, Irvin Fortney and Lucille (Rains) Fortney, Dan was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Hall.
Dan is survived by his dear wife Mary E. Fortney, two sisters; Joann Sowders and Judy Howe, a niece; Sue Folker (Jim), two nephews; Mike Sowders and Bruce Sowders (Rebecca) and three brothers-in-law; Larry Miller (Joyce), Larry Hill, and Jerry Miller (Bonnie).
The family will receive friends at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Mr. Fortney's funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M., immediately following his visitation on Wednesday. Reverend Rick Partin will officiate and a musical tribute will be performed by Shannon Miller. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Stewart and Abner Cemetery in Artemus, Ky. The Fortney family has chosen Bradley Miller, Cameron Miller, Charlie Miller, Eric Kleinschmidt, Kent Miller and Pat Miller as Pallbearers.
The Family of Mr. Dan R. Fortney wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kingston of Miamisburg for the kindness and care they provided to Dan.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions in honor of Dan be made to the West Carrolton Masonic Lodge 737 F. & A.M., 25 East Central Avenue, West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.
The Hopper Family, Victoria and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. express our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Dan Fortney.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements and services taking place in Kentucky.
