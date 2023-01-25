Following another tragic loss of life on Ky. 3439 in the Boone Height community less than two weeks ago, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have shed a little more light on the work that is to begin this year. That project will bring improved safety to the stretch of dangerous road that is traveled heavily by pedestrians, and lacks walkable terrain in many areas where pedestrian traffic is the heaviest.
In an email to State Rep. Tom O’Dell Smith, Les Dixon, Public Information Officer for KYTC District 11 in Manchester said, “We have a project in our current highway plan to address safety and pedestrian activity along KY 3439 which extends from U.S. 25E to Baker Road. This project is currently in design phase and is funded in the current highway plan. This project is looking at two specific items. First, at ways to improve intersection safety and congestion at U.S. 25E and KY 3439 extending back past the Walmart entrance. Second, to provide a sidewalk along KY 3439 from U.S. 25E along KY 3439 to Baker Road.”
It was known for some time the project was expected to come close to Central Elementary. The statement from Dixon solidifies that expectation as Baker Road falls short by just a couple hundred feet before the school.
“Sen. Stivers and I worked on funding this project in last budget session and we’re successful in getting it funded,” said Smith.
“It’s tragic and heartbreaking that a life was lost in this area. As always we are working to identify safety concerns across the district and this area is one of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.