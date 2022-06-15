An unusual heat wave put Knox County under a heat advisory in the early part of the week and forecasts say more 90-degree-plus days are ahead.
The National Weather Service in Jackson placed Knox County and the surrounding area under a heat advisory on Monday through 8 p.m. on Wednesday. “A Heat Advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100° or higher for at least 2 days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions. Take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don’t take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die,” says the NWS website.
The agency cited record high temperatures combined with high humidity where issuing the advisory. On Monday, the heat index hit 110 degrees. Actual temperatures were over 10 degrees hotter than the June average of 83.4.
As of press time, more hot days are ahead. Temperatures could approach 100 degrees next Tuesday. The record high for June is 104, reached on June 29, 2012.
The National Weather Service says that heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States. Across the country, three children have already died this year from being left in a hot car; 23 died in 2021 and 910 since 1998.
There are a number of things you can do to stay safe during high-heat events. FEMA’s ready.gov website, the CDC, and NWS all offer extensive resources online.
Among the most common tips:
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water
Aim for lighter meals
Wear appropriate clothing, such as breathable materials and more skin coverage
Find air conditioning when possible
Avoid unnecessary strenuous activity
Don’t leave children, pets, or anyone else in a hot vehicle.
