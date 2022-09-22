The GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club is excited to announce this week’s leading candidates for the 2022 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Races. This will be the third week for leading candidates.
In the 2022 miniature queen race, the leading candidate is Harper Raylann Faith Vaughn. Harper is the daughter of Roy and Stephanie Vaughn of Flat Lick. Harper attends Central Elementary School where she is enjoying school, being on the little panthers dance team and learning with her friends. Her hobbies include playing with her sisters and brothers and playing dress up. Harper’s future plans are to be a princess.
In the 2022 miniature king race, the leading candidate is Colton Gage Hudson. Colton is the son of Bradlee and Natasha Hudson of Barbourville. Colton attends Barbourville Elementary School where he enjoys playing with his friends and art class. His hobbies include playing with his Hotwheels in the dirt. Colton’s future plans are to become a police officer.
In the 2022 princess race, the leading candidate is Madison Elizabeth Wilson. Madison is the daughter of Lucius and Jennifer Willson of Corbin. Madison attends Jesse D Lay Elementary School where she is a member of the cheer team, academic team, STLP and Governor’s Cup team. Her hobbies include gymnastics and tennis as well as spending time with her family and friends. Madison’s future plans are to attend college and become a marine biologist..
In the 2022 queen race, the leading candidate is Kenna Miracle. Kenna is the daughter of Tonya Miracle of Barbourville. Kenna attends Barbourville High School where she is a member of the varsity cheer team and a member of JAG. Her hobbies include writing, watching documentaries and hanging out with her friends and family. Kenna’s future plans are to become a labor and delivery nurse..
The 2022 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Coronation will be held Monday, October 3, at 7:00 pm, at Knox County Middle School. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is $5.00. The GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club would like to thank everyone for their continuing support as we work together to better our community.
