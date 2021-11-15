Daniel Elijah Smith, age 20 of Corbin, Kentucky the son of Pastor Ronnie Smith and wife, Leanna of Corbin, Kentucky and Melissa Rowell and husband, Chris of Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away on Thursday evening as a result of an automobile accident.
He was the brother of Ryan Blackburn, Nathaniel Smith, Conner Blackburn, Meghann Blackburn and Lauren Blackburn all of Corbin, Kentucky. Samuel Rowell, Karlie Joseph, Abigail Rowell and Makayla Smith all of Williamsburg, Kentucky. He was the grandson of Rubie Smith of Corbin, Kentucky, Judy Rickett of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Jim and Betty See of Louisa, Kentucky, Dr. Samuel S. and Dr. Janet L. Rowell of Meadowview, Virginia. He was the great-grandson of J.P. Croley of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Charlotte Ferketich of Connersville, Illinois. He was also blessed with a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bishop Ronald E. Smith and Stanley Rickett.
He was a lot attendant for Clayton Homes of London and attended Restoration Ministries Church in Lily, Kentucky.
Funeral services for Mr. Daniel Elijah Smith will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Cook and Bro. Josh VanNorstran officiating. Burial will follow in the Turner Family Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family of Mr. Daniel Elijah Smith will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 1:00 p.m. on Monday.
Pallbearers will be Conner Blackburn, Nathan Smith, Ryan Blackburn, Preston Wagers, Wes Williamson and Dom Joseph.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Smith family.
