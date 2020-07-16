Daphean Audrey Clouse passed away on July 14, 2020 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Powell, TN. She was 91 years old.
Daphean was born in Whitley Co., KY outside of Corbin, KY on June 28, 1929 to Rotha and Jess Reeves. She was preceded in death by her husband Homer Allen Clouse in 1984, three sisters, Berneda, Bonnie and Shirley and three brothers, Thomas, Charlie and Jerry.
She is survived by three children Donald Lee Clouse (Laurel), Cindy Hansard (Mike) and James Allen Clouse (Mary), grandchildren Ann Clouse, Will Marsh, Lauren Hansard, Amber Zarletti (Mike) and Brandon Clouse (Allison), three great grandchildren, sister-in-law Doris Reeves, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Annette and Willard Adkins and many nieces and nephews.
Daphean met her future husband, Homer Allen Clouse, at the Gem Drugstore in Corbin. After a short, post-war romance, they were married following his return from Japan in 1946. They lived together in Cincinnati for a short time before moving back to Corbin where they spent the rest of their life together and raised their children. Daphean and her family were members of First Christian Church in Corbin. Following Homer’s passing in 1984, in 1993 Daphean moved to Knoxville, TN. With the assistance of her devoted daughter Cindy, Daphean lived independently until the last year of her life.
Due to COVID-19 concerns for everyone’s safety, the family has chosen to have a short service at the burial site. The service will be at Corinth Cemetery, Corinth Road, Corbin KY on Saturday, July 18 at 1pm. Extended family and friends are welcome to attend. We ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be no visitation.
