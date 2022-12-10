Annually the Fourth District of the Kentucky Daughters of the American Revolution meet in the fall. This year more than ten of the fifteen Fourth District Chapters met in Mt. Vernon. State and local information was shared among those in attendance. Kentucky Vice Regent Julia Hood was the special guest speaker. Each Chapter shared activities that are conducted by their members. Most activities were some kind of community service or programs to promote historic preservation, patriotism, and education. Attending from Barbourville was second Vice Regent Claudia Greenwood. Greenwood is pictured with State Vice Regent Julia Hood and Fourth District Director Karen Adams. Information about Kentucky DAR can be found at the Kentucky DAR website.
SUBMITTED
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.