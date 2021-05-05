Dar Donation

Pictured with preschool teacher Mary Jane Callihan is local DAR President Claudia Gibson Greenwood.

The Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter DAR has embraced one of the newest committees of their organization, the Community Classroom. 

In the past DAR members have donated items such as snacks, pencils, paper, notebooks, crayons, scissors, etc. for testing week and for the beginning of school. Due to the Covid pandemic, this year has proved to be a bit more challenging.  Therefore, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers were taken to Lay Elementary School Preschool taught by Becky Mayne Blevins and Mary Jane Callihan.  

