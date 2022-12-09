As Daughters of the American Revolution is an organization that exists by proving a genealogical lineage to a Revolutionary War soldier, veterans are a very important part of DAR. Veterans sacrificed so much for Americans to have the rights and privileges we have today. This is something that no generation should forget. Therefore, the local Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter DAR held a veteran’s appreciation ceremony recently at the Barbourville First Methodist Church. The veterans, DAR members, and guests heard an inspiring speech from veteran Mike Warren. Veterans in attendance were recognized and other veterans were named to be remembered. The ceremony began by ringing the church bell twenty-one times to symbolize “Bells of Peace” and ended with a time of fellowship and refreshments. Veterans pictured are Chris Hubbs, Nile Frase, Wayne Adams, Walt Hopper, Mike Warren, Ted Brown, and Whitney Honeycutt. First Vice Regent Donna Martin presided over the ceremony. SUBMITTED
DAR hosts veterans appreciation ceremony
