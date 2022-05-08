The Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter NSDAR was very excited on Saturday, April 23, to officially welcome new member Peggy Messer. Peggy had worked closely with the Chapter Registrar Nancy Hampton to complete her paperwork and prove her genealogy going back to a Revolutionary soldier. Peggy’s three granddaughters attended this meeting to show their support for their grandmother and also enjoyed hearing about our Kentucky and Knox County elections. Pictured with Peggy, on the left, is her granddaughters, Nancy Hampton, Registrar, and Chapter Regent Claudia Greenwood.
DAR welcomes new member
- Submitted by: Claudia Gibson Greenwood
