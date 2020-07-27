Darlene Gaddis, age 76, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday July 25, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Corbin and was a retired teachers aid from South Elementary School in Corbin.
Darlene was preceded in death by her Parents, C.A. Gaddis and Lillie Cunningham Gaddis; and by her Siblings, Lloyd Gaddis, Lola Gaddis, Howard Gaddis, Helen Prince, Evelyn Grey, and Harold Wayne Gaddis.
She is survived by her Children, Kristi Skeen and Kaila Poore; Grandchild, Kolby Skeen; Siblings, Irene Tackett, Wilma Johnson, Carol Craver, and Sandra Bays; and by several nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends who will mourn her passing.
Private services will be held by the family.
